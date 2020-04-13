Sindh CM rejects allegation of imposing lockdown in haste Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI – Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Monday has rejected the allegation regarding imposing lockdown across the province to contain coronavirus without properly analyzing the situation.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said that we consulted with global experts to tackle the situation and decided to devise strategies. We took extreme steps after observing what other countries were doing to prevent the virus outbreak, he added.

The CM said that not taking measures at the moment would have been the biggest mistake. We were getting mix signals from the federal government regarding assistance in curbing the coronavirus, he revealed.

What was the purpose of lockdowns if people were gathered in huge crowds to receive money, he questioned.

CM Murad Ali Shah further informed, “We have recorded 41 new cases while 30 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. 317 people are in hospitals and 37 patients in quarantine centres.”

