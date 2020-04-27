Saleem Malik admits guilt to spot-fixing, willing to offer explanation

Two decades after being given a lift-ban, former captain Saleem Malik has issued an unconditional apology and admitted his guilt in the match-fixing scandals of the 1990s, Daily Jang reported on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Malik, who was banned in 2000 on the basis of the findings of the Justice Qayyum report, had his punishment overturned by a local court in 2008 – decision that was not challenged in superior courts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in what was a tacit admission that Malik had suffered enough.

However, his applications for various coaching positions had been snubbed multiple times over the years – an explanation of which PCB gave last week, saying that he is yet to explain some unexplained meetings in London.

Malik, in response, has made an unconditional apology, confessed to the things he was found guilty over and offered to tell the secrets he has withheld from the authorities.

He has even assured the International Cricket Council (ICC) of his complete cooperation.

“If my acts have hurt cricket fans, I apologise,” Malik said in a video, adding that “like other cricketers involved in fixing I should also be given a second innings.”

Meanwhile, PCB’s legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi has urged Malik to respond to the notice issued to him seven years ago regarding his aforesaid meeting so that they could proceed with his

