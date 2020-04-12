President lauds contribution made by Christians in social development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday has greeted Christian people the world over, particularly the Christian community of Pakistan, on the sacred occasion of Easter.

Conveying his sincere wishes to the Christian community, the president in his felicitation’s message said that the Christian as well as other minorities are equal citizens of the state and their rights had fully been safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan.

The president said Easter also reminds us of the teachings of Jesus Christ and his universal message of love, forgiveness, and brotherhood, which can bring harmony and peace to the world.

He also appreciated the contribution made by the Christian community in the social and economic development of Pakistan.