President again asks people to pray at homes

ISLAMABAd; President Dr Arif Alvi has advised the people to pray at homes and observe the precautionary measures about Covid-19 during holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement today, he said the first 17 points of the agreement with Ulema explicitly highlight the health safety measures that need to be followed during prayers and Taraweeh in Ramazan.

He said the precautions, agreed upon are universal and formed the basis of functioning of any facility, factory, and public or private interaction among the people.

The President emphasized that the implementation of these measures is shared responsibility of Imams, Masjid Committees (Community people), district administration and provincial governments.

He further highlighted that point 19 of the agreement provides that administration of Mosques and Imambargah were conditionally allowed to hold prayers and Taraweeh only subject to strictly observing health guidelines.

President Arif Alvi said point 20 empowers the government to review the decision about prayers and Taraweeh, if the situation of Covid-19 worsens or if the guidelines are not being followed in letter and spirit

