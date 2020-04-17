PM Imran directs to prepare roadmap for Ramazan in consultations with Ulema

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri for devising a safety plan against coronavirus during the month of Ramazan after holding consultations with Ulema. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The federal minister for religious affairs who called on the prime minister on Friday and discussed details of scheduled meeting of President Arif Alvi with religious scholars being held tomorrow

Matters related to the meeting of Media Strategy Committee also came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister is also due to hold a meeting with Ulema next week.

