Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surpass 2,200

Pakistan's coronavirus infected tally on Wednesday reached 2,245 after new infections were reported from across the country.

Pakistan’s coronavirus infected tally on Wednesday reached 2,245 after new infections were reported from across the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed several new cases late night in a tweet.

Buzdar said: ” 845 people have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Punjab. 416 positive cases are from DGK, Multan, Raiwind & Faisalabad’s quarantine facilities.”

“We understand the difficulties faced by our citizens and we are doing our best to bring life back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Breaking down the toll the chief minister said that the most cases were recorded in Lahore.

“Districts: Lahore 178, Kasur 1, Nankana 13, RWP 51, Jhelum 28, Attock 1, Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 90, MBD 4, Hafizabad 5, Narowal 2, Sialkot 1, Sargodha 10, Mianwali 3, Khushab 1, Multan 2, Vehari 2, FSD 9, RYK 3, Bahawalnagar 3, Bahawalpur 1, Lodhran 2, Layyah 1 & DGK has 5 cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, the country reported four new deaths from the coronavirus, one each in Sindh and Punjab and two in KP.

The infected tally stands at 709 in Sindh, 276 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 164 Balochistan, 58 Islamabad Capital Territory, 184 Gilgit-Baltistan and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, six deaths have been reported in KP, nine Sindh, one Balochistan, two Gilgit-Baltistan , and 10 in Punjab.

Globally, more than 42,000 deaths from the virus have been recorded so far, of which most have been in Europe since the disease first emerged in December.

More than 860,000 cases of the virus have been registered in 203 countries and territories.

