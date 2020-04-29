Pakistan reports 327 deaths from coronavirus, cases reach 14,885

LAHORE : – Pakistan on Wednesday reported 26 more deaths from novel coronavirus as number of cases across the country reached 14,885 and 327 persons lost their lives, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

LAHORE : – Pakistan on Wednesday reported 26 more deaths from novel coronavirus as number of cases across the country reached 14,885 and 327 persons lost their lives,

According to details, 5,827 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 5,291 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad and 65 in Azad Kashmir while 3,425 patients have recovered so far.

PUNJAB

Punjab is the worst-hit province by the coronavirus pandemic where 5,827 patients have been tested positive. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the province is now going to start smart sampling.

The CM took to Twitter and wrote, “Punjab is going to start smart sampling and a committee has been formed in this regard which will give its opinion to devise future strategies based on the test results.

“Initially, the government’s priority was to conduct tests of those individuals who were placed in quarantine centers.

“Now we will be able to analyze the situation better by conducting tests of local community as we have increased our testing capacity and the burden has reduced.”

SINDH

Sindh is the second most affected province with 5,291 COVID-19 patients and its governor, Imran Ismail, has also been tested positive for the epidemic.

The Governor Sindh took to the twitter to make the announcement saying, “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out.”

He further said, “@ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic Inshallah.”

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab told that 182 children under ten and over 900 persons over 60 years of age are suffering from the pandemic in the province. He urged all to stay at home.

BALOCHISTAN

Number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Balochistan as well after the provincial regime announced relaxation in the lockdown. It has been learnt that the virus has started transmitting locally and the government needs to take tough decisions to counter the epidemic.

Like this: Like Loading...