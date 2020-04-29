Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Office on Wednesday has summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to innocent civilians. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD : – Foreign Office on Wednesday has summoned a senior Indian diplomat and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control resulting in serious injuries to innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri sector, two innocent women, 45 years old Roqaya Begum and 60 years old Sarwar Bibi sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has so far committed 913 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are a violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two sides, and are against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate situation along the LOC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along LOC and WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

