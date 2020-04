Murder accused among 4 outlaw held in Balochistan

QUETTA: District Police Kalat and Naseerabad have arrested four outlaws including an accused wanted in murder case on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Officials of Shaheed Aziz Bilo Notal police station carried out raid within area and arrested three criminals Raja Khan, Ghulam Mustafa and Hameed Bughti.

Police said the arrested were wanted to police in different cases including robberies, while further investigation was underway.

In Kalat, acting on tip-off, Police party headed by SHO Habib Ullah Nechari raided a suspected hideout and arrested an accused wanted to police in a murder case.

