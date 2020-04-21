Medical facilities for coronavirus patients available at Nishtar Hospital: Dr Yasmin Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE– Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday has told that all the medical facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients are available at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that not a single ventilator of Nishtar Hospital has been sent to any other place.

Three days ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had expressed his concerns regarding medical facilities at the hospital, she told.

Dr Yasmin further pledged to conduct coronavirus tests of 3,800 doctors and paramedical staff

