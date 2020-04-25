Government to bring new NAB Amendment Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: – After the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance, 2019 expired, the federal government has decided to bring a new ordinance, on Saturday.

According to sources, the government has given the task of making a new ordinance to the Ministry of Law and Justice as it has decided not to validate the recently expired ordinance from the parliament again.

It has further been learnt that the law ministry has started working on the new ordinance which will be different to the previous one as many sections are being altered in it.