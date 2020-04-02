Dr Firdous urges youth to register with Citizen Portal to help people in lockdown

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Thursday urged the youth to get themselves registered with Citizen Portal to support Prime Minister Imran Khan in national service of helping people during lockdown.

In a series of tweets, she said the Prime Minister has assigned the task of delivering essential commodities to the needy during the current coronavirus crisis to the youth as they have always been a supportive hand of Imran Khan in social work.

The special assistant said the word “Tiger” should not be attributed to any political party. Every youth serving the society is tiger. She said Imran Khan is calling them tigers since the day when he had not joined politics.

She said the same youth had actively participated in the cause of establishing Shaukat Khanum Hospital where people are treated indiscriminately.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said all the political parties should give importance to the cause instead of words. We have to defeat the Corona like enemy as a team.