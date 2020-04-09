DC Pishin to ramp up action against criminals

QUETTA: Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari and Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayoub Achakzai has said, no one was above the law hence action against criminals geared-up in district Phsin. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Addressing a joint news conference on Thursday Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari and Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayoub Achakzai has said, no one was above the law hence action against criminals geared-up in district Phsin.

They shared these views during briefing the journalists regarding safe recovery of abducted Shakoor Khan who was kidnapped by armed persons, “After exchange of firing with kidnappers, abducted Shakoor Khan safely recovered by Police and Levis Force in a joint operation in Toba Achakzai.” DC Pishin said lauded the performance of Levis and Police.

“Police and Levis Force have been utilizing their utmost efforts in order to maintain law and order in the district but with public support criminal activities would be completely eliminated.” DC Qaim Lashari said vowed to launch action against kidnappers in the district.

He directed LEAs to enhance checking at city’s entry and exit points and increase patrolling in the entire district in order to ensure safe environment to general public.

