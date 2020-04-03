Coronavirus takes 35 lives, leaves 2450 infected in Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistani authorities on Friday have reported 35 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2450.

According to details, 920 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 311 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 169 in Balochistan, 68 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 126 patients have recovered in the country while 10 are in critical condition.

Countrywide lockdown to continue till April 14

In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar informed that goods transport carrying food will remain open, while medicines will be available for the general public in all four provinces of the country.