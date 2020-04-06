Coronavirs: Balochistan Cabinet reiterates to assist daily wagers, poor

QUETTA: Provincial Cabinet meeting on Monday presided by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani urged people of Balochistan to cut-down social contact and stay homes following rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan vowing to fully help daily wagers and poor families effected by province-wise lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Provincial Cabinet meeting on Monday presided by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani urged people of Balochistan to cut-down social contact and stay homes following rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan vowing to fully help daily wagers and poor families effected by province-wise lockdown.

Provincial Ministers and Government official were present in the cabinet meeting held to overview COVID19 crisis situation and government efforts in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar briefed the cabinet members regarding government attempts and measures against Coronavirus across the province including distribution of ration among daily wagers and poor families in Balochistan.

“Total 2777 COVID19 tests have been carried in Balochistan among 202 resulted positive among 62 patients successfully recovered after receiving healthcare in quarantine centers established in Sheikh Zahid Hospital.” Fazeel Asghar informed the cabinet meeting added four PCR testing labs in Quetta and one Taftan intensified testing process in Balochistan.

He further said, 07 government hospitals fully equipped with health facilities having capacity of 467 isolation beds while 460 isolation beds established in various government buildings.

Informing the Chief Minister and cabinet members over government’s relief package for daily wagers the Chief Secretary said, more than 700 million rupees have been released thus with support of public representatives and social organization 5814 families received one month ration across Balochistan,

“We have been embarking initiative to impart one month ration among 3000 families in each union council while 230,000 families being registered through national Ehsas Program.” CS Balochistan said added committees have been established regarding distribution and purchase of health equipment, safety kits, N95 masks, surgical masks and food security.

However, while reviewing safety kits for doctors the cabinet was informed that government received a large number of safety kits which have been provided to doctors in hospital being used as isolation wards of CIVID19 patients.

The cabinet members were agreed upon to prioritize safety of doctors and health staff treating Novel Coronavirus patients lauded the services of doctors and health staff urged protesting doctors to avoid inappropriate behavior and attempts to present other demands covered under COVID19 safety kits.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan asked the concerned departments to address the demands of Young Doctors Association.

While reviewing Monday’s clash amid protesting doctors and Police the cabinet thoroughly discussed the matter, “YDA has been demanding to permanent contract doctors despite government provided N95 masks and other safety equipment to doctors through PDMA Balochistan.” The cabinet was briefed.

Finance Department presented recommendation over economic challenged Balochistan has been facing due to COVID19 pandemic and lockdown.

Following Novel Coronavirus crisis, Balochistan Government unanimously suspended tax duties over medical equipment, 100 unit domestic use of electricity, Balochistan Infrastructure Development Sales on foreign non-interest loan and non-vehicle tax on public transport till June 2020.

Secretary Finance told the members that provincial government has established Chief Minister Relief Fund worth of one billion rupees for Novel Coronavirus pandemic hence provincial minister have announced to donate their salaries in CM relief fund while CM Punjab pledged to donate one billion rupees for Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his cabinet was agreed upon to allocate three to four billion rupees for provincial food package in order to handle any emergency like situation in Balochistan deciding to implement on small loan scheme for youth in Balochistan with support of Akhuwat Foundation.

Approving to fulfill vacant posts of doctors, paramedics and technicians across Balochistan, the cabinet directed health authorities to ensure facilities of isolation and testing at international boardering and inter-provincial entry points.

Addressing the cabinet meeting Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has called the Coronavirus as challenge for provincial government, “Unfortunately we have weak healthcare system thus people of Balochistan should avoid social contact and keep themselves inside their homes.” Jam Kamal said safety precautions proven vital tool against spread of the virus.

Corroborating the economic challenges Balochistan would face due to COVID19 Chief Minister said, the virus ruined global economies therefore we need to mentally prepared for to avert future’s challenges,

“Despite having lack of resources, provincial government defiantly confronting Coronavirus challenge.” He said expressed satisfaction over recovery of 62 patients in Sheik Zahid Hospital.

“Being a Muslim we must believe on powers of Almighty Allah and should be steadfast because till today no one knows when the virus would be fully eliminated.” Chief Minister added.

Like this: Like Loading...