Corona toll 10 with 2 new deaths in Balochistan 

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases in Balochistan continues to grow in massive numbers, as 49 new cases reported in Balochistan in single day, total cases races towards 656, 2 more positive patients of coronavirus have recovered. Two coronavirus patients in Balochistan died yesterday, taking the death toll to 10.

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases in Balochistan continues to grow in massive numbers, as 49 new cases reported in Balochistan in single day, total cases races towards 656, 2 more positive patients of coronavirus have recovered. Two coronavirus patients in Balochistan died yesterday, taking the death toll to 10.

49 new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus reported in single day in Balochistan, taking tally to 656, Health department of Balochistan confirmed 459 locally transmitted cases in province, while 176 have recovered.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases has reached to 656, with addition of 49 new confirmed case yesterday.

77% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 470.

Out of 656 cases, 508 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 411 from Quetta, 29 Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 11 Chagai, 13 Mastung, 6 Sibi, 5 Killa Abdullah, 2 Kharan, 2 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 176 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus,

As per the latest figures, out of 8794 suspects, tests of 6742 people have been conducted, as 656 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 6086 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 422 cases as well.

In Balochistan 800 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 290 in Taftan, 141 in Pishin, 176 in Killa Abdullah, 77 in Zhob, 23 in Gwadar, 42 PCSIR Quetta, 25 in Harnai, 16 in Khuzdar, 8 in Sibi and 2 Kachi.

