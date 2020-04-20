CM orders construction of separate rooms’ for doctors, medics

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) office in order to review quality of Pre-Fab Isolation Rooms being constructed by PDMA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Director General PDMA Imran Zarkoon has briefed the Chief Minister that with support of NDMA we have constructed 300 pre-fab isolation rooms having washroom facility inside.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed authorities to construct separate rooms for Doctors and Health Staff performing duties in Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Hospitals.

Meanwhile CM Balochistan visited FWO’s ca,p where Commander Brigadier Waqas informed Jam Kamal regarding facilities of pre-fab rooms.

