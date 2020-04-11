CM Kamal establishes corona relief fund

QUETTA: President Balochistan Awami Party and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday established BAP party’s Corona Relief Fund in order to help daily wagers and poor families affected of government’s lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: President Balochistan Awami Party and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday established BAP party’s Corona Relief Fund in order to help daily wagers and poor families affected of government’s lockdown.

He urged party’s senior leadership and workers to induct their share in Balochistan Awami Party’s Corona relief fund in order to financial assist families facing starve due in COVID19 pandemic.

“Roots of Balochistan Awami Party lies among people of Balochistan and in current chaos masses need our support hence we have decided to help poor families without any political colors across the province.:” Jam Kamal added.

Like this: Like Loading...