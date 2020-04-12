QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has approved Health Professional Allowance for staff nurses working in the province from Grade 16 to Grade 19.
Chief Minister Balochistan has approved the summary sent by the Health department, of an allowance for Staff Nurses. As per the summary, Nurses of Grade 16 to 19 will receive 10 thousands rupees, per month. Over 1000 Staff Nurses will benefit from the allowance.
Newly approved allowance for the Nurses, will cost the government 180 million rupees, annually.
The government has recently announced Health Professional Allowance and Risk Allowance for the Healthcare staff, Paramedics as well.
CM Kamal approves 180m for doctors’ allowance
Published on – April 13, 2020 – 1:12 am
By Our Reporter
