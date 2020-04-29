Bollywood stars mourn the loss of acting great Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left the world mourning after he breathed his last at age 53 on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After the news of his death broke, Bollywood bigwigs stepped forth to extend their deepest condolences for the veteran actor who represented the Indian film fraternity in the West with films like Life of Pi, The Namesake and Slumdog Millionaire.

Sonam Kapoor sent the late actor love and light as she penned a farewell note for him on Instagram: “Rest in peace @irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones.”

Priyanka Chopra turned to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note after the actor’s demise, saying: “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

Priety Zinta turned to her social media to pay her respect to the late actor: “So Sad to hear of the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, one of India’s most talented & versatile actor. Gone to soon my friend. You will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this difficult time. R.I.P.”

Ace director Mahesh Bhatt penned a heart-wrenching note for his departed friend as well: “Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi…Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost.”

Indian director Nandita Das also expressed her sorrow in a tweet: “This is just too sad. I’d worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work.”

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi also joined in to send the actor light and peace: “You will forever be remembered for your craft and the legacy you leave behind. One of a kind #IrrfanKhan.. had the opportunity to work with you .. It’s sad that you were taken away at your creative peak .. My prayers are with your family. Bless them at a time like this.”

Khan was admitted to Mumbai hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated, died on Wednesday at the age of 53, reported Indian media. Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment in Britain. He returned to India after recovering and wrapped filming on Angrezi Medium film. He shot the movie immediately after his round of cancer treatment ended, and had kept up a relatively low profile since his diagnosis was announced.

