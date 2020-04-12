Bilawal’s statement disastrous to national solidarity against coronavirus: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD– Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that the statement of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can be disastrous to the environment of national solidarity in fight against coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that everyone knows that all decisions in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) are taken with mutual consultation and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is member of the team.

After the 18th amendment, health has been a devolved subject to the provinces and PPP has been ruling Sindh for over one decade, she added.

Dr Firdous said politics over coronavirus should be avoided as there is need for joint efforts.

She said that residents of Sindh are citizens of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the guarantor of rights of people living in all the federating units.