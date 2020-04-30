Bilawal demands centre gives WB, ADB relief funds to provinces

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over opposition of every Sindh government effort against coronavirus by the Federal government, which is out to sabotage province’s preventive and welfare measures instead of helping the poor. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bilawal Bhutto presided over a consultative meeting of senior Party leaders through video link.

Those participated include Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Palwasha Khan alongwith Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Information Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting discussed in details the situation arising out of the coronavirus and the economic issues faced by the country in the wake of global contagious virus.

PPP Chairman stressed that relief aid received from the World Bank, IFIs, and G20 countries as well as the benefits from the international nosedive of the oil prices should also be filtered down to the provinces.

Bilawal Bhutto was concerned that Federal government was sabotaging the sincere efforts of the provincial government of Sindh to protect the people.

