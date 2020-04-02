Balochistan has 80 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday visited Bolan Medical Hospital in order to review health facilities and early arrangements following increasing number of CODID 19 patients in Balochistan added provincial government taking measures for expected 2500 coronavirus patients. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday visited Bolan Medical Hospital in order to review health facilities and early arrangements following increasing number of CODID 19 patients in Balochistan added provincial government taking measures for expected 2500 coronavirus patients.

“We have 80 ventilators comprising government and private hospitals further provincial government utilizing all resources to ensure quality healthcare for people of Balochistan during global coronavirus pandemic” CM Balochistan said while talking to Journalists at BMC Hospital added BMC has space for 800 to 1000 patients if situation worsen in Balochistan.

Deputy Speaker BA Sardar Babar Musakhail, Secretary Health and Spokesman to Provincial Government Liaquat Shahwani were accompanied with CM Balochistan during his visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan said, additional 6 to 8000 pilgrims still in Iran thus Federal Government would decide their fate whether or when they would be allowed to return to Pakistan.

“Following the rapid spread of COVID19 globally Balochistan Government taking measures for expected 2500 patients in Balochistan, fortunately 19 patients recovered the fatal virus and returned to homes while remaining patients being treated in Quetta’s Sheikh Zahid Hospital.” Jam Kamal said people having Coronavirus symptoms shouldn’t be panic but should isolate themselves inside their homes.

Talking on rumors regarding manhandling amid Provincial Minister and DG Health, CM Balochistan said, there was just exchange of harsh words between Minister and DG Health hence we shouldn’t discuss the matter further because government fully focusing to keep save people of Balochistan from coronavirus.

Sharing views on government package to ensure provision of relief to daily wagers the Chief Minister said, the initiative has been embarked across Balochistan through which daily wagers and poor families would receive ration and assistance, “In 2nd phase provincial government would reach-out to families not willing to ask help but being a responsible government we would provide them groceries and other necessary items.” Jam Kamal said added we can’t distribute ration in government officer because it would cause public rush that could cause COVID19 spread.

Replying to a query regarding provincial need of safety items including kits, surgical masks, and gloves and testing kits the CM Balochistan said, all safety supplies being imported through National Disaster Management Authority thus medical gears would be distributed to province through center and NDMA,

“Balochistan Government taking measures under its capacity and available resources but facilities and equipment expected to reach in Balochistan in coming days.”

The Chief Minister Jam Kamal urged citizens to keep in mind the example of Italy and stay inside their home because without unity and collective measures we can’t eradicate fatal virus.

