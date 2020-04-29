At least 22 employees of FBR test positive for coronavirus in Quetta

QUETTA: As many as twenty-two employees of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) field office in Quetta tested positive for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to sources, the cases were report from Regional Income Tax Office (RTO) Quetta, where first ever case was emerged on 18 April, thereafter health team visited the office and have collected around 164 more samples out of the tests conducted, 22 results declared positive, while 85 results of staff members including 15 officers were negative.

The sources further relayed, tests result of remaining 57 out of 164 are awaited, those tested positive were employees of grade 1 to 15 of FBR Office, while all infected employees have been placed at their homes for quarantining.

After burgeoning number of infected cases, the authorities restricted the entries of all staff members expect officers from grade 17 to 21, while all the employees of RTO had also been directed to do not come to office until further order.

An official of RTO Quetta said with term of anonymity, despite repeated requests, employees did not take the matter seriously, which made the matter so serious, and now our colleagues are also suffering the worse situation.

In spite clear instructions by FBR headquarter, precautionary measures were not being fully adopted during initial stage, such carelessness of concerned authorities of the office had turned the situation from bad to worse. Now the RTO Quetta had become the major victim in term of spreading of the deadly virus among the employees.

