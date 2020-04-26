Anyone leaving home unnecessarily will be arrested: Quetta DC

QUETTA: Anyone leaving their homes without good reason will be arrested, says Quetta’s deputy commissioner. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Anyone leaving their homes without good reason will be arrested, says Quetta’s deputy commissioner.

Aurangzeb Badini said over 3,000 shops have so far been sealed for violating the rules of the coronavirus lockdown, while 1,600 people have been arrested.

He said those leaving their house unless required will be shifted to a quarantine centre.

Separately, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted that 78 people were arrested on Saturday and 107 shops sealed in Quetta for violating the lockdown.

He claimed that a total of 2,707 shops have been sealed so far over violations.

Like this: Like Loading...