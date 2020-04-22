Another Extension

Whereas the Corona related cases are on a continual rise in rest of Pakistan with no signs of halt in sight, the tinny monster goes on rampage in Balochistan too. By the time these lines are written, as many as 495 cases have been reported in Balochistan with a total of 9749 cases in entire country. According to data shared by Health Department Balochistan, 80 % cases reported in Balochistan are in Quetta and now 70 % cases reported in the province are through local contact. The Provincial Government extended lockdown in the Balochistan yet again until 5th May and justifiably so to slow the cases through local contract. Moreover, it is evident now through prevailing circumstances that the lockdown even may have to be extended further as long as the world finds a permanent solution of the crises through some progress in laboratory. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What is alarming to note is that the cases of infections are not only limited to the provincial capital but have also made inroads in rest of the districts. Sibi, Jafferabad, Mastung and Chaman have reported their cases. And there are clear evidences that these cases have emerged as a result of local contract. However, the impatience of the masses as well as the trade community is also edging the brimming point not only in Balochistan but in the entire country. Despite repeated warnings and strict measures by the provincial government, the masses have heeded too little to the instructions of the government. The Covid-19 has taught a very deep lesson to the policy makers in Pakistan that it is not only the ignorance that is eating at the very roots of the country but also the skewed priorities when it comes to budgeting countrywide. Health, education and research sectors have always remained a low-profile agenda of the governments on national as well as the provincial level. Balochistan has been kept under developed and less educated perhaps for some strategic reasons which have backlashed badly creating more problems than solution of any problem. Perhaps this is the very reason whey conspiracy theories are so popular among the people in Balochistan and their skeptical attitude towards the matters explained by scientific research. This speaks volumes about decades long deliberate promoting and preaching of a particular retrogressive mind-set to achieve some ulterior motives by the ones holding the reins of power. The Covid-19 must teach a lesson, if it ever has to, that education is never a threat but a blessing.

