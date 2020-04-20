50,000 people benefited from Ehsas Program in Quetta: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, provincial government has distributed cash among 50,000 people in Quetta while 198,000 people have been registered in the program calling the Ehsas Program as helpful in assisting families effected of Governemnt’s lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, provincial government has distributed cash among 50,000 people in Quetta while 198,000 people have been registered in the program calling the Ehsas Program as helpful in assisting families effected of Governemnt’s lockdown.

He shared these views on Monday while visiting Government Girls High School Jinnah Town in order to review National Ehsas Program in Quetta.

He stressed upon social-distance among people arriving for cash during National Ehsas Program in Balochistan added some technical issue in biometric verification of registered individuals being revamped.

“Provincial Government has distributed cash among 50,000 people in Quetta while additional 198,000 people have been inducted in National Ehsas Program.” Jam Kamal said added government would provide food and water to people arriving in NEP centers across Balochistan.

Talking to Journalists regarding COVID19 testing in Quetta CM Balochistan said, government has set all arrangements for 5000 random tests in Quetta through which area-wise lockdown would be decided.

“We have been working to intensify testing process in Quetta while a new PCR machines being arrived that would double testing process in the capital.”

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed concerns over burgeoning locally transmitted COVID19 cases added complete lockdown would be implemented in areas having a large number Coronavirus cases while areas with less cases would remain in partial lockdown,

“Without public support and implementation on lockdown the virus can’t be prevented from further spread while government working to establish container cities in Quetta, Chaman and Taftan.” Jam Kamal said announced government has been introducing new ration scheme with Bait ul Islam.

Like this: Like Loading...