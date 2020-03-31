47% coronavirus cases in Sindh are locally transmitted: CM Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the number Coronavirus cases has reached to 627, including 293 of local transmission while the number of cases on March 31 was 566. “This shows an increase of 61 cases during the last 24 hours. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the number Coronavirus cases has reached to 627, including 293 of local transmission while the number of cases on March 31 was 566. “This shows an increase of 61 cases during the last 24 hours.

He said that there were 627 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Sindh, of them 272 or 43 percent were pilgrims, 62 or 10 percent have travel history and 293 or 47 percent were local transmission.

While reviewing the overall efforts of the government to contain Coronavirus in the province here at CM House, The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that during the last 24 hours 57 cases of local transmission have been detected. “The issue is local transmission and we have to contain it through strict measures,” he said.

The health department told the chief minister that in 45 hospitals with 505 beds have been provided with the required facilities of isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

At present 315 patients are under treatment, of them 310 are stable and five are in in critical condition. Some 263 are in quarantine at their homes and 42 have recovered while seven patients died.

The Sindh health department has tested 1388 samples of the suspects against which 1329 results have been received, of them 272 or 20 percent have been diagnosed as positive.

Syed Murad Ali shah said that the purpose of lockdown would be served when everyone would observe social distancing voluntarily. “I would request our people to please stay home, be safe and let other to be safe,” he said.

Chief Minister Directives: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed provincial ministers Imtiaz Shaikh and his relief team to get the required data from the federal government agencies such as NADRA and PDMA so that relief work could be started in the province.

The chief minister held a meeting with his relief team comprising Imtiaz Shaikh, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab and Haris Gazdar and they told him that they were ready to start the relief work. “We have requested the federal government agencies such as NDMA and NADRA to provide the data they requested them. “We are waiting for data so that work could be started,” they told the chief minister.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the chief secretary to coordinate with federal agencies and get the required data for launching relief work.

