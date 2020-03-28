US’s seriousness and Afghanistan’s Peace process

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s abortive mission to craft a stable coalition government in Kabul capable of holding peace talks with the Taliban raises fresh concerns about the absence of a clear US strategy for exiting its endless war in Afghanistan. The United States lost the war and now risks losing the peace by adopting a transactional approach in dealing with the Afghans. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s abortive mission to craft a stable coalition government in Kabul capable of holding peace talks with the Taliban raises fresh concerns about the absence of a clear US strategy for exiting its endless war in Afghanistan. The United States lost the war and now risks losing the peace by adopting a transactional approach in dealing with the Afghans. Washington needs a comprehensive regional economic development plan to assure Afghans that it will remain engaged in their development and regional trade. That, rather than punitive actions, would incentivize good behavior on the part of Afghanistan and its neighbors, especially Pakistan. Iran also needs to be brought into the equation to help stabilize Western Afghanistan and allow the return all Afghan refugees over time. Afghanistan resides in a tough neighborhood. For it to return to peace, it will need to create successful dialogues internally as well as with its neighbors, especially Pakistan, and buck the historical forces that have kept it imprisoned in conflict. It will also need to guarantee economic development and growth for its entire people, while preserving the economic and social gains that have been made in the past decade or so. There are now unmistakable signs of the US-Taliban agreement coming unstuck. Wednesday’s attack on a Kabul gurdwara for which ISIL has claimed responsibility indicates that the ability of the Taliban to deliver peace on behalf of the armed opposition might not be as complete as the USA might have thought. If the Taliban fail to deliver on peace, then not just the Afghan government, but the USA will begin to wonder whether they are Wasting their time or not. This might afford satisfaction to Taliban opponents, but it does not bring peace to Afghanistan. Pakistanhas been one of the regional powers most desirous of peace in Afghanistan, but its only role so far was to persuade the Taliban to an agreement, apart from providing a home to the refugees created by the various conflicts that have bedeviled the country for the last four decades. It should be careful to ensure that it plays a positive role in the establishment of peace. However, It was important to see that the Afghan government and Taliban during their Sunday’s video conference conveyed their strong commitment to a reduction of violence, intra afghan negotiations and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. At this point in time especially in the context of Corona Virus pandemic, it has really become important to give a practical shape to the prisoner swap at the earliest by demonstrating openheartedness and flexibility. Truly, this step will build much needed trust and confidence between the two parties and help them move forward on other thorny issues such as the power sharing formula. At the same time, it is important to be wary of the spoilers who do not want the return of peace in Afghanistan as they want to use the Afghan land for proxies. No incident of any sort or nature should be allowed to disrupt or undermine the peace process. A better, peaceful and prosperous future of the Afghan people is now in the hands of the Afghan elected leadership and Taliban-the stakeholder which has long remained an important part of the country’s political and social structure. The focus of both the sides should be giving a healing touch to the wounds of Afghans whilst rising above their petty vested interests. We are confident that the US and other important capitals will continue to exert their influence on both the parties to reach a deal at the earliest. Consistency and constancy are needed, rather than the whiplash inducing roller coaster relationship theUnited States had with both Pakistan and Afghanistan that produced decades of war and destruction, nor punitive US measures and threats of sanctions. The people of the region deserve a much better future than the past that we thrust upon them with our half-baked experiments in governance and warfare. The United States did not win the military war in Afghanistan. It must now try to win the peace.

