Sukkur incident and blame game

The Numerous train accidents in the country especially due to unmanned crossings clearly highlight the inadequacy of Pakistan Railways to provide a safe and secure journey to the commuters. On Friday At least 20 people were killed and scores received injuries after a Rawalpindi-bound passenger train, Pakistan Express, rammed into a bus at a railway crossing near Rohri in Sukkur division. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed blamed the bus driver for the accident as he expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. A railways ministry spokesperson said that the train’s engine was damaged in the collision, while the assistant driver sustained injuries, adding that the passengers on the train remained safe. He added that the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) will investigate the incident. The spokesperson said that the train’s engine was damaged in the collision, while the assistant driver sustained injuries. He added that the passengers on the train remained safe. He said that Pakistan Railways has 2,470 unmanned crossings, for which the ministry has written to provincial governments several times to depute personnel. He added that the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) will investigate the incident.

According to Sheikh Rashid there are around 3,000 unmanned railway crossings between Karachi and Peshawar; if in fact it is the provincial government’s job to ensure that railway crossings in their respective jurisdictions are manned, then the PTI, which is in power in all provinces but Sindh, should put its house in order first and then deflect blame. Following the collision, the up-country track was closed for traffic. The down-country track was also expected to be impacted till the wreckage was removed from the track. However, Sukkur is hardly an isolated incident; since Rashid took office in August 2018, according to some estimates, there have been at least 80 train accidents of varying intensity in terms of damage and casualties. Last year, owing to lax security protocols, a train caught fire killing 75 people after a gas cylinder that was smuggled on board by some passengers exploded. Failed signaling mechanisms have resulted in numerous other incidents as well. Definitely the accident, which has claimed precious lives, should not be used for political point scoring as has been done in the past but both federal and provincial governments must fulfil their responsibilities to ensure the safety of the train commuters which often belong to the poor and lower middle class. There are about three thousand unmanned level crossings in the country. From day one Sheikh Rashid has laid great emphasis on this mega project and we expect that with the Chinese cooperation, work on the project will be started this year and completed in the timeline given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The timely execution of the project is of immense importance to completely transform Pakistan Railways as per the modern standards. With this new bogies and locomotives also need to be inducted into the railways to provide a safe and comfortable journey to the commuters. This upgradation will help the railways to attract more commuters and multiply its revenue. Pakistan Railway has all the problems that other publicly owned enterprises in the country also deal with; they are overstaffed, have loss-making inefficient units rife with financial malfeasance that continues to go unchecked and are being run by incompetent persons at the top and middle. There will be no letup in the frequency of such accidents unless a competent professional who actually wants the job is hired to run it. That person, clearly, is not Sheikh Rasheed. Before any other train accident takes place, the provincial governments must act immediately as after all it is the matter of lives of poor people.

