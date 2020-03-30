Students Protest: Restore Internet in Balochistan

After the outbreak of deadly virus COVID19, the global scenario has changed, the daily routine of life, businesses, everything. In the loop, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan directed the universities to suspend all the academic activities and arrange online sessions for continuing the learning process. But It is shockingly disappointing that the authorities totally ignored the students of Peripheral areas, specifically not considering the situation in Balochistan at all. The first world countries are arranging that because they can afford it but here in Pakistan there are numerous infrastructural disparities. The social organization and development are in a paradoxical disaster in the peripheral areas. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There is total suspension of 3g and 4g Services in most of the districts of province and students are systematically deprived from such facilities. In the Consequence of this imposed deprivation, the students of Balochistan were left with no choice by the Policy Makers and administration of Universities.

There is total lack of knowledge about War torn areas among the privileged masses and regulators, but on contrary the students from whole Pakistan are demonstrating their issues on social media collectively. Indeed the issues they are facing are not of same type but the cure for it can be the same which is termination of Online Classes and providing facilities first.

Introducing such model of education is speculation by industrialists and bankers of developed sectors, but it is failed as the students in those areas have also rejected them and termed them as comedy sessions.

There are certain questions which can rise in any rational mind, how the laboratory experiments could be performed online? How the Regional Planners could do their surveys? And for sure how the old unskillful academics will control the online setup? The Infinite list is unending, but in case of Balochistan there is only one question, without internet how can they even attend those sessions? It is reported that after the social media protest of students which have access to internet, many educational institutions have cancelled them but yet some private universities are carrying their profit model of education on for sending their fee vouchers.

The students are suggesting to consider the pandemic quarantine period as a break and continue the classes as regular with the situation is over, otherwise it is creating a divide in already divided. Unfortunately, the issues students of Balochistan are facing are not taken serious by the respective authorities but the Government of Balochistan is silence too and not coming forward to address their concerns. The students of Balochistan were trending their concerns with the hashtag #restoreinternetinbalochistan whereas other students were also seen demonstrating with #werejectonlineclasses. #we_want_Semester_break. Their tweets and posts on social platforms were genuine and should be addressed.

However, there are numerous foundations and NGOs working against the digital divide in the country but they have kept a blind eye from a long time in coming forward for restoration of internet in Balochistan. The media channels are also silent in this matter but still few print media houses are seen raising their voices which clarify that despite the ignorance of authorities, print media is raising the issues of society with many hurdles. The NGOs, media and all segments of civil society should come forward and be the voice of these voiceless students. The Chief Minister should take notice of this situation, and must realize how backward and deprived these students are. The internet services should be restored in Balochistan and all peripheral areas but till the semester of these students should be saved from the hands of profiting enterprising bankers.

