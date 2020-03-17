Six new coronavirs cases confirmed in Balochistan

QUETTA: Six corona virus cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, as the number of corona virus patients has increased to 16 in the province. Patients were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in isolation facility, according to Balochistan spokesman Liaquat Shahwani. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Six corona virus cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, as the number of corona virus patients has increased to 16 in the province. Patients were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in isolation facility, according to Balochistan spokesman Liaquat Shahwani.

Corona virus has been confirmed in six people who were placed in Quarantine center of Mian Ghundi camp, are belonging to Quetta and other parts of Balochistan as they returned from Iran to Taftan, where they had completed the 14-day quarantine period.

The Health Department has shifted patients to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where they started treatment isolation ward.

According to Spokesperson of GoB, the number of cases of the corona virus in the province has 16 reached to 16.

During the hearing of the constitutional petition for the prevention of coronavirus, the Balochistan High Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the DG PDMA and the provincial government regarding the prevention of coronavirus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langove on Tuesday heard the constitutional petition for the prevention of coronavirus in the court. DG PDMA and the provincial government officials appeared in court.

Court in its remarks said that the performance of government and PDMA is not satisfactory, proper arrangements have not been made at the Quarantine Centers.

“We are taking measures to overcome this virus, we do not have a separate building, no room, we are foreseeing other options,” officials told court.

