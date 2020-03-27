Sindh orders closure of grocery shops from 5pm

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the local transmission of coronavirus cases has become 10 percent of the total tested cases. This is a dangerous trend therefore, we have to contain it further by observing necessary precautionary measures and honouring the government decision of lock down. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Therefore, I have decided to curtail the operation hours of the groceries shops and stores by three hours from Saturday.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Brigadier Sami of Corps 5 and Dr Bari of Indus Hospital.

The chief minister said that there were 168 cases of Corona virus, excluding of pilgrims at Sukkur, Larkana, of them 102 were of local transmission. “This shows that the local transmission is still progressing, therefore we all have to observe complete lock down, otherwise will not be in position to control it,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that our people would have to understand gravity of the on-going situation. “We had decided to close shops from 8 pm to 8 am but people have started taking its unnecessary benefits and keep roaming here and there,” he said and added, therefore “I have decided that shops, including groceries etc would operate from 8 am to 5pm from Saturday,” he said.

He directed IG Police Mushtaq Maher to implement the order.

Talking about offering ba-jamaat prayers in different mosques, the chief minister, this was difficult decision and was taken with heavy heart. “This decision has been taken after proper consultation with Ulemas of different school of thought and other stake holder,” he said and added “this decision is aimed at saving people from local transmission,” he said.

CM Sindh said that he offered Friday prayer at his home. “At home I kept following the Imam of our mosque who was leading the juma prayer in the mosque on loud speaker and we should all follow such observance,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah directed the IG Police to further tighten the lock down and don’t allow people moving here and there without any solid reason.

COVID-19: In the province (at 4.50pm) there are 440 cases, including 168 of Karachi/a few other districts, 151 of pilgrims of Sukkur phase-I and 114 of Sukkur Phase-II and seven of Larkana and 40 results are pending.

