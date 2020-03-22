Shehbaz Sharif self-quarantines himself after returning from London

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday has isolated himself in his Model Town residence after returning from London.

According to details, the opposition leader in National Assembly will not meet anyone for three to four days in a wake of coronavirus that has badly affected the entire world.

Earlier, prior to his departure, Shehbaz Sharif said in his video message that the coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the world including Pakistan and prayed that may Allah keep the whole world safe from this virus.

He added that he is returning to Pakistan for the sake of the people.

He also urged party leaders and workers to not come to the airport to receive him and adhere strictly to the principle of social distance and preventive medical guidelines.

He further said “We are not afraid of arrests and given the current state of affairs, I am returning home to Pakistan for my people despite my brother’s illness.”