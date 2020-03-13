Sardar Rind vows to uplift education sector

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary & Higher Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has vowed to uplift educational sector and assured provision of all necessary facilities in schools located in far-flung areas. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Secondary & Higher Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind has vowed to uplift educational sector and assured provision of all necessary facilities in schools located in far-flung areas.

Comprehensive planning and strategy will boost department`s performance, frivolous measures taken in past bring down educational sector, while incumbent government focusing on its betterment and provision of quality education.

In a statement, the Minister took notice about the closure of science laboratories in different schools and said its an important part of syllabus, urging all cluster heads to utilize funds accordingly, the concerned head will be responsible for any deactivation of lab and no one would grant permission to shut down labs.

While taking meaningful efforts and better strategy, the government restoring the confidence of people, declined progress of public sector schools will also be improved as government working positively for uplifting of educational sector, he added.

He said government acting upon protracted projects, reforms in different sectors including education would yield positive results in future, the employees of the department are being facilitated by government following the enforcement of effective legislations in department.

