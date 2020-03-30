Saeed Ghani recovers from coronavirus a week after testing positive

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has recovered from the novel coronavirus a week after he tested positive, according to a video he shared on his Twitter account.

“Today, my coronavirus test report came out negative,” he said on Twitter. “I’m thankful to all of you who in the past 10 days prayed for me and boosted my morale.”

“I’ll continue fulfilling my responsibilities in the future,” he added.

Ghani had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, he had said in a video message, adding that had isolated himself despite not feeling any symptoms associated with the virus and feeling healthy.