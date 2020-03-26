Raza Rabbani asks govt to come clean on financial agreements

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman, Raza Rabbani, on Thursday said that he has asked the government to present weekly reports on its financial agreements in order to ensure transparency. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rabbani said that the government wants to take more loans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on an already over-burdened economy.

He said that the government has contacted the International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, asking for more than three billion dollars in grants.

The former Senate chairman went on to say that the government had previously avoided making the financial agreements public.

He said that a session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should be held every week, where details of the agreements, transactions and other details should be presented.

The progress of the CCI sessions should then be put forth in the parliament, he added.

“The government and the National Disaster Management Authority should present weekly reports before the parliament,” said the veteran politician.

