President Alvi leaves for two-day visit of China amid coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday left fot a two-day visit to China along with senior ministers at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and other senior officials, are accompanying the president on the visit.

During the visit, a number of Memorandum of Understandings are expected to be signed that enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres between Beijing and Islamabad.

This will be the president’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the people of China as the country battles the spread of Covid-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two iron brothers, the government said on Sunday.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development, it added.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an all-Weather strategic sooperative partnership, the government reaffirmed.

This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer ties, it noted.

President Alvi would be first head of state to visit the country since China announced to close 14 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan in a sign of victory against the deadly virus that has killed more than 3,000 in the mainland.

President Xi visited the city earlier this month and inspected a 1,000-bed hospital constructed in 10 days to fight the deadly disease before touring a local community to call on residents in quarantine.