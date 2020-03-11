PML-N also adopted PM’s narrative on opposition leader’s return: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Tagging a news item about PML-N parliamentary party meeting, the special assistant said in a tweet that now their own party was demanding return of Shahbaz Sharif.

Congratulating the nation over change in PML-N, she said this was the result of Imran Khan’s efforts.