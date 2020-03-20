PM urges joint effort to fight pandemic

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan participated in the video link at National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Chief Minister Balochistan stressed upon federal government to effectively deal with Coronavirus and prevent its spread.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for providing technical guideline to the provinces, while Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the Balochistan government’s efforts in providing medical and other facilities to pilgrims of the country entering Pakistan via Taftan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal dismissed the criticism over Corona virus detection arrangements, declaring a stubborn attitude, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for unity and a joint stance and joint action in the national interest.

“Corps has been set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and the APEX Committee under his leadership for the measures. “In the case of lockdown, the department is preparing labor data to provide support package to the daily wage workers,” he added.

He further said all possible steps are being taken to effectively deal with the Corona virus. Prime Minister praised Balochistan’s efforts for utilizing its resources.

