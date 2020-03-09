PM Imran says would have conceded defeat in politics if he had not been a sportsman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude towards his sports days for making him resilient in his 22-year-old political career, saying he would have conceded defeat if he had not been a sportsman.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 games at Peshawar Sports Complex.

PM Imran Khan said that the government will give a chance to rural youth to hone their skills in sports and benefit from opportunities.

The prime minister said that life is a competition, and one should not be scared of facing defeat.

A person is defeated truly when he accepts defeat,” said PM Imran Khan, adding that sports make one competitive in life.

He said that the talent of Pakistani youth will be recognised on the basis of sports competitions.

At the occasion, the prime minister also laid out health benefits of sports activities.

The PM House’s official Twitter account also posted regarding the address of the prime minister.

“Life is all about competing. Be it in studies, business or joining politics; its all about competing and sports teaches you how to compete.

Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir said that players from all 35 districts of the province were also present.

Ajmal Wazir said it is for the first time that such a big sporting event has been planned.

He said the winners and runners-up will be awarded decent cash prizes and a monthly stipend to the medalists and top three position holders.