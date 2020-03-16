PM Imran chairs meeting to discuss coronavirus situation in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has chaired a key meeting over coronavirus situation in the country.

During the meeting, the participants belonging to federal and provincial governments, civil and military sectors discussed overall steps taken to curb the virus in all the provinces.

The members also deliberated on the implementation of the decisions taken in National Security Committee meeting.

The premier was also briefed over the number of patients in Pakistan and medical facilities being provided to them at different hospitals.