PM announced comprehensive national strategy to overcome coronavirus: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of comprehensive national strategy to fight challenges associated with the corona virus was manifestation of his feelings for the nation, especially the poor segment.

In a series of tweets, Firdous said that the PM took the initiative keeping in mind the issues of all segments of the society. In current economic situation it was the best possible relief package to cope the up coming challenges,

The package, she said, contains Rs 200 billion for labour class while Rs150 billion were earmarked for the poorest segment of the country.

She said that immediate refund of Rs 100 billion for the exporters would not only help them but also have positive impact on national economy.

Dr Firdous said that allocation of Rs 100 billion for industry and agriculture sector would help improve production.

To ensure supply of good quality edibles at affordable prices at Utility Stores, Rs 50 billion were also allocated, she added.

Firdous said that Rs 100 billion have been earmarked for lockdown situation whereas Rs 280 billion have been allocated for purchase of wheat by public sector.

The prices of petroleum products have been reduced by Rs 15 per Liter and all these steps proved that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to provide relief to the masses and their well being was its prime focus,