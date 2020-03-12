Pakistan’s coronavirus tally rises to 21 after GB reports third case

Gigit Baltistan reported its third case of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the nation-wide tally to 21 a day after the region confirmed its second case, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq.

The spokesperson said the patient a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district had a travel history of Iran. The patient was under treatment at the Skardu hospital,

a 14-year-old from Skardu had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.

A three-member team from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also reached Skardu, where they met with the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary. Precautionary measures that can be taken to combat the coronavirus were discussed in the meeting.

The GB spokesperson said the NIH experts would train local health officials. He added that in the wake of the situation, 130 isolation wards had been established in the territory.

Firaq said seven rooms have also been reserved to treat coronavirus patients at the Skardu Hospital.