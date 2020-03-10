No suggestion to extend school holidays, shift PSL matches under consideration: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that there is no suggestion under consideration to extend school holidays or to shift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said the government is taking measures to counter coronavirus and advised people to avoid crowded places.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said grounds and other places will be sprayed. It is people’s own choice to visit markets. No PSL matches will be affected by the virus, he stressed.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Sindh Health Department suggested closing educational institutions in Karachi for a longer period of time in the wake of coronavirus and the provincial authorities decided to issue advisory to bar people from gathering at public places.

It is pertinent here to mention that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had on Monday confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus in Karachi, making a total of 16 cases in Pakistan.