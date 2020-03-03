No compromise on Quetta Beautification Project: CM

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has embarked development projects in the provincial capital worth of 20 billion rupees in order to turn Quetta city as Safe and Smart city. Chief Minister Balochistan added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Current Government has been intensified progress on Quetta beautification project in order to ensure provision of relief to people of Quetta.” CM Balochistan Jam Kamal told Journalists while visiting Sabzal road expansion road project on Tuesday.

“Sbazal Road expansion project is the biggest development scheme in Quetta that would link Samungli road with Saryab Road from Sur-Pul to University of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said added no negligence would be tolerated in development schemes being embarked in Quetta.

Lamenting over non-serious of previous regimes the Chief Minister said, unfortunately our predecessors commenced development schemes in Quetta flawed policies and delays turns development into curse added current regime expanded joint road in record short-period of time.

“Road expansion projects in Quetta halted following winter in Quetta but as spring heading, provincial government resumed development projects in the capital.” Jam Kamal said added 3km earth work has been complete at Sabzal road expansion project.

He further announced that Saryab Road expansion project would be commenced in coming months, “Current regime has plans to launch expand Prince Road, Patel Road, Qumbrani Road while By-pass would be linked with Radio Pakistan Road.” Jam Kamal added.

“Along with road expansion projects, provincial government has been working on development schemes in order to develop streets and downtown of Quetta.”

Talking on progress on Quetta Safe City Project the Chief Minister said, cable being laid down in the city regarding installation of CCTV cameras in Quetta added current government vowed to turn Quetta as safe city in first phase then smart city in 2nd phase.

