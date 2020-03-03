Modi’s fascist ideology betraying philosophy of India’s founders: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that Hindu extremism has reached its height in India under fascist Modi-regime.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said Narendar Modi’s fascist ideology is betraying the philosophy of India’s founding fathers and Indian society stands divided and the minorities were facing worst kind of situation.

The special assistant said the massacre of innocent Muslims is a clear message to the Indian minorities that their lives and properties were not safe in Modi’s India.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, however, said the bloodshed of Muslims in Delhi has laid the foundation of the breakup of India.

She said the killing of innocent Muslims by groups of Hindu goons has once again validated the two nation theory.

The special assistant said the blood of Muslims being spilled in India is proving true the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam. She said that it was not the first time that the Muslims were being persecuted and massacred in India.