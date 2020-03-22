Lockdown possible if people do not act responsibly: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that lockdown is possible if masses did not act responsibly.

Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has informed the nation about preventive measures against coronavirus, now it is responsibility of people to support and cooperate with the government.

Answering a question, she said that at this moment public is not cooperating and option of lockdown can be used if masses did not act responsibly.

Dr Firdous further said that Prime Minister has appealed to the public to cooperate. She also warned that if people do not cooperate then government will impose lockdown.