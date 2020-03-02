Landmark US-Taliban peace deal

US officials and Taliban representatives have signed a final peace deal after months of negotiations in Qatar’s capital to end the United States’s longest war, fought in Afghanistan since 2001. Peace deal will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Saturday’s agreement, signed in Doha in the presence of leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will pave the way for the US to gradually withdraw its troops. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

US officials and Taliban representatives have signed a final peace deal after months of negotiations in Qatar’s capital to end the United States’s longest war, fought in Afghanistan since 2001. Peace deal will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Saturday’s agreement, signed in Doha in the presence of leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will pave the way for the US to gradually withdraw its troops. The two sides have long wrangled over the US demand for a ceasefire before the signing of the final peace agreement, which has four points: a timeline of 14 months for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan; a Taliban guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used as a launchpad that would threaten the security of the US; the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations by March 10; and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

About 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from 39 NATO allies and partner countries are stationed in Afghanistan in a non-combatant role. “The United States will reduce the number of US military forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and implement other commitments in the US-Taliban agreement within 135 days of the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement,” the joint statement said. It added that the Afghan government will engage with the United Nations Security Council “to remove Taliban members from sanctions list by May 29”. . The most crucial issue now is that how the Afghans would be able to iron out differences and hammer out a consensus in the next stage of the process, given the ordeal of sorting out issues with the Taliban through potential intra-Afghan talks. The critical question now is whether the insurgents would accept the Afghan democracy as is or strive to impose the Islamic Emirate regime one again? Everybody knows that the only way to find a lasting sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an intra-Afghan process, intra-Afghan negotiations, and an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. Meanwhile, in this next step, we need to reckon in the aspect that any political agreement sans the Afghan government also risks pushing the country to an anarchical situation just like the one the country experienced in the 1990s, after the fall of Najibullah regime in Kabul. To rule out this possibility altogether, as well as the uncertainty, which stems from ambiguity about the deal, the US authorities must have ensured that the agreement is conditions-bound.

The US needs to retain some leverage to affect the course of future events in the face of untoward violations and incidents in the country – something that is still a significant concern in the minds of Afghans. As the details of the deal have not been disclosed as of writing this piece, the notion of US making the Afghan government release 5000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1000 prisoners by the Taliban as part of the deal has also got people apprehensive. It’s because people fear if the intra-Afghan dialogue slated for March doesn’t succeed, it will give the Taliban an upper hand to continue violence while having that many fighters set free to swell their ranks. However, Pakistan will have to persuade Washington that the withdrawal of its troops doesn’t lead to the type of void that was filled by warring groups after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. Hopefully it will be supported by equally worried neighbouring countries. What strengthens its position is the aid and investment provided to Afghanistan. Islamabad can counter by treating Afghanistan as a sovereign country and relying on the projection of Pakistan’s soft power like extending mutual trade and helping the country in education, health and manpower training.

