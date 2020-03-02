Karachi schools face strict action for remaining open despite closure orders

The Sindh government on Monday suspended registrations of schools open in Karachi despite the closure order issued by the provincial authorities.

According to a press release, education department officials raided schools opened in multiple locations in city on the orders of Director General Private Institutions Dr Mansoob Hassan.

Teams raided the schools located in Karachi’s Landhi, Lyari, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and other areas of the city. The officials have also requested the chairman board of secondary education to initiate action against the institutions.

The DG private institutions has also summoned the school heads who had opened their schools.

The Sindh government on Sunday had announced that educational institutions in the province will remain closed from March 2, 2020, to March 13, 2020.

Chief minister Sindh’s spokesperson confirmed that the decision had been taken during a meeting presided by the chief minister.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken the decision so that the isolation period of probable patients could be completed, saying that an estimated 738 pilgrims have so far returned from Iran in Sindh during the last one-and-a-half month.

A previous notification from the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions from February 27, 2020, to March 2, 2020.

The decision was taken after Pakistan reported four cases of the pandemic coronavirus this month which has killed an estimated 2,700 and affected 80,000 around the world.